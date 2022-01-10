December 26 to be observed as 'Veer Baal Diwas': Home Ministry

-
The Union Home Ministry on Sunday announced that December 26 will be observed as 'Veer Baal Diwas' as a tribute to the 10th Sikh guru Gobind Singh's four sons who were executed by the Mughals.
The ministry's formal announcement came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the day will be observed beginning this year.
In a gazette notification, the Home Ministry said that the people of India, while celebrating "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav", salute Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, younger sons of the tenth Sikh Guru for their supreme and unparalleled sacrifice on December 26, 1705 at the tender age of 9 and 6 years respectively to defend the dignity and honour of Sikhism.
"Government of India has decided to commemorate December 26 as 'Veer Baal Diwas' in the honour of supreme sacrifice made by Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh. Therefore, Government of India declares December 26 as 'Veer Baal Diwas' as a tribute of the grateful nation to the great valour and supreme sacrifice of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh in their quest for justice," the notification said.
Modi's announcement came on the day of the birth anniversary of the Sikh guru.
This is a fitting tribute to the courage of the 'sahibzadas' and their quest for justice, he tweeted.
"Veer Baal Diwas will be on the same day Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji attained martyrdom after being sealed alive in a wall. These two greats preferred death instead of deviating from the noble principles of Dharma," Modi said.
