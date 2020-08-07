Deeply distressed to hear about Air India Express tragedy: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister on Friday said he is deeply distressed to hear the news about the Express flight tragedy in Kerala's Kozhikode and said further details are being ascertained.

The Dubai-Calicut Express flight with 191 passengers and crew skidded off the tabletop runway and fell into a 50 feet valley breaking into two portions while landing on Friday evening, police sources said.

Many people have been rushed to the nearby hospitals and the condition of some of them is said to be serious.

Reacting to the incident, Jaishankar said he is deeply distressed to hear about the tragedy.

"Deeply distressed to hear about the Express tragedy at Kozhikode. Prayers are with the bereaved families and those injured. We are ascertaining further details," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)