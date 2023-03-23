JUST IN
Govt to exercise green shoe option for HAL OFS, likely to raise Rs 2,800 cr
Business Standard

Lok Sabha passes Appropriation Bill; to take up Finance Bill on Friday

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Appropriation Bill 2023 through voice vote, before the house was adjourned for the day

Topics
Lok Sabha | Parliament

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Parliament in session
Parliament in session

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Appropriation Bill 2023 through voice vote, before the house was adjourned for the day.

The Finance Bill will be taken up for consideration and passing on Friday.

As soon as the lower house reconvened at 6 p.m., Speaker Om Birla said that due to lack of time, demands for grants for various ministries can't be taken up individually and have been guillotined.

Even as Congress-led opposition members rushed to the well of the house shouting slogans and seeking JPC probe in Adani matter, Birla took up the Appropriation Bill and it was passed through voice vote without any discussion.

The house was then adjourned till Friday.

The Appropriation Bill entails expenditure worth around Rs 144 lakh crore for 2023-24.

With the passage of the bill, the government has got the authority to withdraw the said amount from the Consolidated Fund of India for meeting the expenses for 2023-24.

As per norms, the Appropriation Bill is introduced in the Lok Sabha after discussions on budget proposals and voting on demand for grants.

--IANS

ans/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 20:44 IST

