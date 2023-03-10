JUST IN
West Bengal accounts for 38% of adenovirus cases in country: Survey
Business Standard

Defence Ministry inks contract with HAL to procure 6 Dornier aircraft

The addition of the six aircraft will further bolster the operational capability of the IAF in remote areas, the defence ministry said announcing the contract

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The defence ministry on Friday sealed a deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to procure six Dornier aircraft at a cost of Rs 667 crore for the Indian Air Force.

The addition of the six aircraft will further bolster the operational capability of the IAF in remote areas, the defence ministry said announcing the contract.

The Dornier-228 aircraft is a highly versatile multi-purpose light transport aircraft.

It has been developed specifically to meet the manifold requirements of utility and commuter transport as well as for maritime surveillance.

The aircraft will have an upgraded fuel-efficient engine coupled with a five-bladed composite propeller, the ministry said.

"The Ministry of Defence, on March 10, signed a contract for procurement of six Dornier-228 aircraft for the Indian Air Force from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) at a cost of Rs 667 crore," it said.

"The aircraft was used by IAF for route transport roles and communication duties. Subsequently, it has also been used for training of transport pilots of the IAF," it said.

The aircraft is ideally suited for short-haul operations from semi-prepared and short runways of the North East and island chains of India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 21:12 IST

