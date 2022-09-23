Defence Ministry to acquire dual-role missiles from BrahMos Aerospace

-
In a further impetus to self-reliance in defence production, the Defence Ministry on Thursday signed a contract with BrahMos Aerospace for acquisition of additional dual-role capable surface-to-surface BrahMos missiles at an approximate cost of Rs 1,700 crore under 'Buy-Indian' category.
In a statement, the ministry said the induction of these dual-role capable missiles is going to "significantly enhance" the operational capability of Indian Navy fleet assets.
BrahMos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. (BAPL) is a joint venture between India and Russia making crucial contribution to augment the new generation surface-to-surface missiles (SSMs) with enhanced range and dual role capability for land as well as anti-ship attacks, it said.
"Providing further impetus to Aatmanirbharta in defence production, the Ministry of Defence (MOD) signed a contract today with M/s BrahMos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. (BAPL) for acquisition of additional dual-role capable Surface to Surface BrahMos missiles at an overall approximate cost of Rs 1,700 Crore under 'Buy-Indian Category'," the statement said.
This contract is going to give further boost to indigenous production of critical weapon system and ammunition with active participation of indigenous industry, it added.
First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 07:10 IST
