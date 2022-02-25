Defence sector should tap India's IT strength, says Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister on Friday said that the sector should tap India's strength in information technology while stressing that cyber security is integral to security.

PM Modi stated that cyber security has become a matter of security.

He called for using the strength of India's Information technology (IT) sector in the sector.

"India's IT sector is our great strength. The more we use this power in our sector, the more confident we will be in our security. For example, cyber security is no longer limited to the digital world only. It has become a matter of security," said the Prime Minister while addressing a webinar on 'Aatmanirbharta in Defence-Call to Action'.

The Prime Minister mentioned that in the last 5-6 years, the country has increased its defence exports by six times.

"It is also very pleasant to know that in the last 5-6 years, we have increased defence exports by six times. Today we are providing 'Made in India' defence equipment and services to more than 75 countries," he said.

The Prime Minister recalled that last year, seven new defence public undertakings have been set up.

PM Modi said, "Our ordnance factories have shown that when we move forward with determination and full sincerity we achieve desired results. Last year, we created seven new defence public undertakings. Today, they are expanding capacities rapidly and are reaching new markets."

PM Modi also stated that more than 350 new industrial licenses have been issued for defence manufacturing in the last seven years in line with the government's encouragement to 'Make in India'. Whereas in the fourteen years from 2001 to 2014, only 200 licenses were issued, he added.

The Prime Minister added that transparent, time-bound, pragmatic and fair systems of trial, testing and certification are essential to the growth of the vibrant defence industry.

He said, "Transparent, time-bound, pragmatic and fair systems of trial, testing and certification are essential to the growth of the vibrant defence industry. For this, an independent system can prove useful in solving problems."

Union Budget 2022-23 related to the Ministry of Defence has given further impetus to Aatmanirbharta in Defence, said the Ministry of Defence in an official statement. The Ministry has organised a post-budget webinar titled 'Aatmanirbharta in Defence - Call to Action' on the announcements made in the budget for the defence sector.

The objective of the webinar is to involve all the stakeholders in taking forward the various initiatives of the Government in the defence sector.

