Defence sector should tap India's IT strength, says Prime Minister Modi

-
ALSO READ
PMO holds informal interaction with ECs; report says no impropriety
Will never forget contributions of brave freedom fighters of Goa: PM
Strong Indo-Japan ties augur well for entire world: Modi after meeting Suga
PM CARES Fund not govt fund; functions with transparency: HC told
PM Modi to inaugurate Saryu Nahar National Project in UP's Balrampur
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the defence sector should tap India's strength in information technology while stressing that cyber security is integral to national security.
PM Modi stated that cyber security has become a matter of national security.
He called for using the strength of India's Information technology (IT) sector in the defence sector.
"India's IT sector is our great strength. The more we use this power in our defence sector, the more confident we will be in our security. For example, cyber security is no longer limited to the digital world only. It has become a matter of national security," said the Prime Minister while addressing a webinar on 'Aatmanirbharta in Defence-Call to Action'.
The Prime Minister mentioned that in the last 5-6 years, the country has increased its defence exports by six times.
"It is also very pleasant to know that in the last 5-6 years, we have increased defence exports by six times. Today we are providing 'Made in India' defence equipment and services to more than 75 countries," he said.
The Prime Minister recalled that last year, seven new defence public undertakings have been set up.
PM Modi said, "Our ordnance factories have shown that when we move forward with determination and full sincerity we achieve desired results. Last year, we created seven new defence public undertakings. Today, they are expanding capacities rapidly and are reaching new markets."
PM Modi also stated that more than 350 new industrial licenses have been issued for defence manufacturing in the last seven years in line with the government's encouragement to 'Make in India'. Whereas in the fourteen years from 2001 to 2014, only 200 licenses were issued, he added.
The Prime Minister added that transparent, time-bound, pragmatic and fair systems of trial, testing and certification are essential to the growth of the vibrant defence industry.
He said, "Transparent, time-bound, pragmatic and fair systems of trial, testing and certification are essential to the growth of the vibrant defence industry. For this, an independent system can prove useful in solving problems."
Union Budget 2022-23 related to the Ministry of Defence has given further impetus to Aatmanirbharta in Defence, said the Ministry of Defence in an official statement. The Ministry has organised a post-budget webinar titled 'Aatmanirbharta in Defence - Call to Action' on the announcements made in the budget for the defence sector.
The objective of the webinar is to involve all the stakeholders in taking forward the various initiatives of the Government in the defence sector.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU