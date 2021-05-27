Delhi: 1,072 new Covid-19 cases, 117 more deaths; positivity rate 1.53%

The national capital recorded 1,072 new COVID-19 cases and 117 more fatalities on Thursday, while the positivity rate dipped to 1.53 per cent, according a health bulletin issued here.

Delhi had recorded 130 COVID-19-related fatalities on Wednesday, the lowest since April 15.

It had recorded 1,491 new cases and a positivity rate of 1.93 per cent on Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)