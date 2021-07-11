Kerala reports 12,220 Covid-19 cases, 97 deaths in the last 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Congress leader Chacko resigns from party, alleges groupism in Kerala unit
How LDF's handling of three crises could shape the poll narrative in Kerala
Kerala election results 2021: LDF wins 97 seats, UDF 41; BJP draws a blank
Kerala election 2021 on April 6; counting on May 2: All you need to know
Kerala SSLC, HSC 2021: Timetable revised; know the full schedule
-
Kerala on Sunday
recorded 12,220 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the infection caseload to 30,65,336, while the toll rose to 14,586 with 97 more deaths.
Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 12,502 people getting cured, taking the total number to 29,35,423, a state government release said.
The number of active cases stood at 1,14,844
Malappuram accounted for most number of cases (1,861), Kozhikode (1428), Thrissur (1307),Ernakulam (1128), Kollam (1012), Thiruvananthapuram (1009) andPalakkad (909).
Of the new cases, 40 are health workers, 71 had come from outside the state and 11,497 were infected through contact, with the source of contact not being clear in 612 cases, the release said.
In the last 24 hours, 1,16,563 samples were tested, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,44,24,563
The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 10.48 per cent.
There are currently 3,86,876 people under surveillance in various districts of the state.
Of these, 3,62,022 are in home or institutional quarantine and 24,854 in hospitals.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU