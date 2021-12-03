Delhi air pollution: Light rains in national capital bring slight relief

-
The air quality in the national capital improved marginally on Friday due to light rains in the city and adjoining areas.
Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index read 346. It was 429 on Thursday. Neighbouring Faridabad (292), Ghaziabad (342), Greater Noida (262), Gurgaon (296) and Noida (312) also got a slight relief from air pollution.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".
Mahesh Palawat, vice president (Meteorology and Climate Change), Skymet Weather said light rains continued throughout the day on Thursday in many parts of northwest India, especially east Punjab, Haryana, west and central Uttar Pradesh.
"The rain led to a marginal improvement in the air quality," he said.
Another western disturbance is approaching northwest India. The air quality may improve if it gives moderate rainfall over the region, Palawat said.
He said the wind speed will pick up on Monday when that western disturbance withdraws from the region resulting in an improvement in the air quality.
The India Meteorological Department said the city recorded a minimum temperature of 12.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.
Moderate fog and slow wind on Saturday may compound the air pollution problem.
Delhi's air quality this November was the worst for the month in seven years with the city witnessing severe pollution on 11 days and not a single day of "moderate" or "better" air quality, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.
