Ansals' plea to suspend jail term in evidence tampering case dismissed

-
ALSO READ
Uphaar cinema fire: Court reserves order on suspending Ansals' jail terms
Uphaar fire tragedy: HC refuses to stay trial in evidence tampering case
Uphaar fire case: Ansal brothers get 7-yr jail term for tampering evidence
Court issues notice to govt, AVUT on plea challenging jail terms to Ansals
Uphaar fire: Delhi court convicts Ansal brothers in evidence tampering case
-
A Delhi court on Friday dismissed the pleas of real estate barons Sushil and Gopal Ansal seeking suspension of their 7-year jail terms awarded for tampering with evidence in the 1997 case of Uphaar cinema fire which had claimed 59 lives.
Additional Sessions Judge Anil Antil dismissed Ansals' appeals filed against their conviction and jail term by a magisterial court and refused to release them on bail.
Besides challenging their conviction and punishment, Ansals had urged the sessions court to suspend their jail terms till the appeal is decided.
The case is related to tampering with the evidence in the main fire tragedy case, which had claimed 59 lives, in which the Ansals were convicted and sentenced to 2-year jail term by the Supreme Court.
The apex court however released them taking into account the prison time they had done on the condition that they pay Rs 30 crore fine each, to be used for building a trauma centre in the national capital.
The magisterial court also awarded 7-year-jail term each to former court staff Dinesh Chand Sharma and two others -- P P Batra and Anoop Singh -- and a fine of Rs 3 lakh each on the them.
The court had also imposed a fine of Rs 2.25 crore each on the Ansals.
The fire had broken out at the Uphaar cinema during the screening of the Hindi film 'Border' on June 13, 1997, claiming 59 lives.
The case was lodged on the direction of the Delhi High Court while hearing a petition by AVUT chairperson Neelam Krishnamoorthy.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU