Business Standard

Delhi: Army chief visits Research and Referral Hospital, greets patients

Army chief Gen Manoj Pande on Sunday visited patients at the Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment area and extended New Year greetings to them

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Army chief Gen Manoj Pande on Sunday visited patients at the Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment area and extended New Year greetings to them.

He was accompanied by his wife Archana Pande, officials said.

"General Manoj Pande, COAS & Mrs Archana Pande, President AWWA, visited Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt & interacted with the patients, including Serving Soldiers, Veterans & their Families. They extended New Year greetings & wished good health & speedy recovery to the patients," the Army tweeted.

"COAS appreciated the Doctors, Nursing Officers & the Paramedical staff and lauded their efforts in providing conducive health care eco-system," it said in another tweet.

The Army also shared pictures of General Pande's visit to the hospital.

First Published: Sun, January 01 2023. 22:04 IST

