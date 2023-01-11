Delhi BJP runs banner campaign against AAP over MCD meeting disruption

-
ALSO READ
Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit North Gujarat today ahead of assembly polls
BJP's Adesh Gupta resigns post-MCD loss; interim charge with Sachdeva
Gujarat polls: Counting of votes from 8 am; AAP looks to make strong debut
Gujarat Congress is going to merge with BJP soon: Arvind Kejriwal
Kejriwal on Gujarat visit today; plans to hold town hall meet in Vadodara
-
The Delhi BJP on Wednesday led a citywide banner campaign against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party for allegedly disrupting the maiden meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi last week.
"The banner campaign is being led to protest the unruly behaviour of the newly-elected MCD councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) who did not allow the councillors to take oath," Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said.
The meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on January 6 was adjourned without electing the mayor and deputy mayor as the BJP and AAP councillors exchanged heated words and came to blows over presiding officer Satya Sharma administering oath to the aldermen first and not the elected representatives.
Only four aldermen could take oath before the House plunged into chaos.
The AAP alleged that the BJP made the aldermen take oath first in order to get them voting rights for the mayor and deputy mayor elections.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 13:50 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU