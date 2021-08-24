Delhi coronavirus update: Records 39 new Covid-19 cases, zero death

-
ALSO READ
A year into pandemic: From Delhi's first Covid case to 24x7 vaccination
Govt's free vaccination policy in effect from today: All you need to know
Delhi: Covid-19 vaccination for 18-45 age group to begin from Monday
Long queue outside centres after Delhi starts vaccination of 18-44 age grp
Is Covid-19 vaccination lower in states with greater minority numbers?
-
Delhi on Tuesday saw 39 fresh coronavirus cases and zero fatality, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.06 per cent, according to the city government's health bulletin.
It said 112 cases pertaining to previous weeks were added on the ICMR portal by Mandoli prisons, it said.
According to the bulletin, 114 people were discharged in the city in the last 24 hours.
The cumulative number of cases stand at 14,37,485, of which 14,11,995 people have either recovered, been discharged or have migrated out.
The COVID-19 death toll stands at 25,079 and the case fatality rate at 1.74 per cent, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU