Delhi court rejects Zubair's plea, sends him to 14-day judicial custody

-
ALSO READ
Delhi Police seek 14-day custody of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair to be produced before Delhi court today
Court allows Alt News' Zubair to meet his counsel for 30 mins once a day
Left parties demand Alt News co-founder Zubair's release; slam govt
Twitter handle that flagged Alt News' Mohd Zubair's 2018 tweet deleted
-
A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed the bail plea of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair and sent him to 14-day judicial custody, citing the nature and gravity of the offences against the accused and observing that the matter is at the initial stage of investigation.
Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria pronounced the judgement after the open court reconvened late in the evening.
The judge had reserved the order earlier in the day after the hearing in the case in which the Delhi police said Zubair should be sent to 14-day judicial custody on the expiry of his five-day police remand on Saturday.
Zubair is accused in a case related to an "objectionable tweet" he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity.
"Since the matter is at the initial stage of investigation and overall facts and circumstances of the case and nature and gravity of the offences alleged against the accused, no ground for grant of bail is made out. Bail application of accused is accordingly dismissed. Accordingly, accused is remanded to judicial custody for 14 days," the judge said in the order.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU