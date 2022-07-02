Delhi records maximum temperature of 34.4 degree C on Saturday: IMD

on Saturday witnessed overcast skies and recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said.

The minimum temperature settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, it said.

The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 64 per cent.

According to the IMD, generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain are expected in the capital over the next three days.

With parts of receiving light to moderate rains over the last few days, waterlogging was reported in several areas.

The air quality index (AQI) in was recorded in the 'satisfactory' (83) category around 6.30 pm, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

