Delhi excise policy case: K Kavitha likely to appear before ED today
Action against Rahul a cowardly act by panic-stricken Modi govt: Patole
We will defeat BJP on all 80 seats: Akhilesh Yadav on 2024 Lok Sabha polls
Thousands of farmers to descend at Ramlila Maidan for 'Kisan Mahapanchayat'
J-K SIA raids Lashkar commander's house in Pulwama's Kakapora region
Salman receives threat email; cops file FIR against Bishnoi, Goldy Brar
Pramod Tiwari gives suspension of business notice to discuss Adani issue
Top headlines: UBS to buy Credit Suisse for nearly $3.25 bn amid turmoil
PAN-Aadhaar Link: A step by step to link two cards before deadline
NEP 2020 brought education out of narrow thinking, says Amit Shah
Business Standard

Delhi excise policy case: K Kavitha likely to appear before ED today

K. Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, is likely to join the second round of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with Delhi excise policy scam

Delhi | Enforcement Directorate | KCR

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Photo: ANI/Twitter
Photo: ANI/Twitter

K. Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, is likely to join the second round of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with Delhi excise policy scam.

On Thursday, her second round of questioning had to be done which she skipped saying that she would reply through emails or question her at her own residence.

After that the ED sent her another summon to join the investigation on March 20.

During her first appearance, she was reportedly confronted with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Pillai, who had represented the South Group.

The group is alleged to have given kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to the AAP leaders, which was allegedly used during the Goa Assembly polls.

Pillai has reportedly said that he was Kavitha's associate.

On Wednesday, the ED recorded the statement of Buchchi Babu, the BRS MLC's former auditor and also a member of the South Group.

Kavitha has maintained that she has never met former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested by the CBI and the ED in connection with the case, claiming that her name was being unnecessarily dragged into the matter.

According to the ED, Kavitha is also one of the representatives of South Group in the excise policy case.

--IANS

atk/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 10:45 IST

