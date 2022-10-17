Delhi excise policy scam case: CBI questions Sisodia for over 9 hours

-
ALSO READ
CBI raids Manish Sisodia's house; 'We welcome them', says CM Kejriwal
Excise policy scam: CBI summons Manish Sisodia for questioning on Monday
Fall in Delhi govt's excise revenue 'inexplicable' as sales rise: Report
'How can country progress? Game of CBI, ED': Kejriwal on LOC to Sisodia
Delhi Excise Policy: CBI raids Sisodia's home, 20 other locations
-
The CBI on Monday questioned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi excise scam case for over nine hours, officials said.
Sisodia had arrived at the agency's headquarters around 11.15 am and was taken straight to the first floor of the anti-corruption branch, they said.
The deputy chief minister was grilled for over nine hours on various aspects of the Delhi government's excise policy, his relations with other accused, including businessman Vijay Nair, and documents recovered during searches in the case, the officials said.
The CBI has also questioned Raghava Reddy, the son of YSRCP Lok Sabha MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, in the case, they said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 21:10 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU