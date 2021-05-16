Delhi govt deploys team to answer distress calls from senior citizens

-
The Delhi government has deployed staff from its Department of Social Welfare to attend to distress calls and other queries from senior citizens impacted by the pandemic.
A team of four officials has been sent to the office of the divisional commissioner to support helpline number 1077 that is run under the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the department said in an official order.
Section officer G C Meena, senior assistant Kumar Gandharva, welfare officers Kuldeep Saini and Vijay have been deployed for the task, it said.
"These officials will also coordinate with HelpAge India, Qutub Institutional Area to utilise the manpower engaged for the new elderly helpline for which the Department of Social Welfare has entered into an MoU with HelpAge India as a project supported by the Ministry of Social Justice and the National Institute of Social Defence," the order stated.
The duties of these officials will involve attending telephone calls from senior citizens, providing guidance regarding the online process of applying for senior citizen pension and answering queries pertaining to the non-receipt of pension.
The officials will also "provide guidance and linkage with DDMA services or NGO services with respect to food distribution, shelter, medicines, making available COVID-related items such as masks, sanitisers, etc., to the senior citizens".
The team will also help senior citizens connect with government and NGO resources with respect to education and health and counsel them to protect themselves against the COVID-19 pandemic, the order said.
"The helpline staff shall at all times be cordial and polite, and handle the queries with patience. They shall follow up with each caller to ensure complete resolution of his or her problem/issue," it said.
