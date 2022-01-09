Delhi govt increases 5,650 normal beds, 2,075 ICU beds in 14 hospitals

In view of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, has decided to increase a total of 5,650 normal beds and 2,075 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in its 14 hospitals.

It has been also decided to increase 2,800 beds in 8 COVID Care Centers across the national capital.

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain said in a statement, "Around 13,300 beds are still available for patients in Delhi hospitals. Very few patients are getting admitted in this wave, but we have made arrangements in hospitals to keep the situation under control in Delhi. It has been decided to increase the number of beds."

Jain said that even though the situation is normal, the government is making all necessary arrangements and making preparations rapidly to prevent any deterioration in COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

The list of 14 hospitals in Delhi with a total of 5650 beds and 2075 ICU beds is as follows: 1. Indira Gandhi Hospital (1500 Normal & 330 ICU Beds) 2. Lok Nayak Hospital + Guru Nanak Eye Center + Ram Leela Maidan (750 Normal & 500 ICU Beds) 3. GTB Hospital + Ram Leela Maidan (750 Normal & 400 ICU Beds) 4. Burari Hospital (400 Normal & 195 ICU Beds) 5. Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital (300 Normal & 150 ICU Beds) 6. Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital (100 Normal and 50 ICU Beds) 7. Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital (150 Normal & 75 ICU Beds) 8. Shree Dadadev Matri & Shishu Chikitsalaya (100 Normal and 25 ICU Beds) 9. Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya (100 Normal and 25 ICU Beds) 10. Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital (100 Normal & 25 ICU Beds) 11. Bhagwan Mahaveer Hospital (100 Normal & 25 ICU Beds) 12. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital (150 Normal & 100 ICU Beds) 13. Ambedkar Hospital (600 Normal & 100 ICU Beds) 14. Dr. Baba saheb Ambedkar (150 Normal & 75 ICU Beds)

8 Covid Care Centers with a capacity of 2800 beds have also become operational: 1. Sardar Vallabhai Patel Covid Care Center, Radha Swami Beas Chattarpur (1000 Beds) 2. Sant Nirankari Covid Care Center (500 Beds) 3. CWG Complex, Akshardham (400 beds) 4. Yamuna Sports Complex, Surajmal Vihar (400 Beds) 5. GTB DEM Block (200 Beds) 6. Ch. Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan (100 Beds) 7. A & U Tibbia College Hospital (100 Beds ) 8. Shehnai Banquet Hall (100 Beds).

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 20,181 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, its highest since May 5 last year, said the state department on Saturday.

As per a bulletin provided by the department, the positivity rate for the day stands at 19.60 per cent. A total of 1,02,965 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

With this, the total cases of the disease in the state have gone up to 15,26,979.

11,869 people recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 14,53,658. As per the bulletin, Seven people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll in Delhi due to COVID-19 stands at 25,143.

There are currently 48,178 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

