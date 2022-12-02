Delhi govt schools to stay close tomorrow ahead of MCD elections: DoE

-
ALSO READ
MCD denies its school infrastructure 'poorer than Delhi govt-run schools'
MCD elections 2022: Here's how to check your name in the voter list
BJP well-prepared, will secure comfortable win in MCD polls: Ex-mayors
AAP's 10 guarantees for MCD elections 'bundle of lies', says Congress
MCD polls: Top BJP leaders to hold 14 roadshows across Delhi today
-
Delhi government schools will remain closed on Saturday to prepare for the MCD polls, a circular from Delhi government's Directorate of Education (DoE) has said.
"All heads of government schools of Directorate of Education are hereby informed that December 3 (Saturday) is to be declared a holiday in schools on account of polling preparations of Delhi MCD elections 2022," the DoE circular issued on Friday said.
According to the circular, the DoE has informed the heads of schools that classes will be held on December 10 (second Saturday) to compensate for the holiday.
"The Heads of Schools are directed to disseminate this information among students, staff members, SMC members and parents," the DoE circular said.
The civic polls, spanning 250 wards, are due on December 4. The votes will be counted on December 7.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 22:37 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU