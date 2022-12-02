JUST IN
Delhi govt schools to stay close tomorrow ahead of MCD elections: DoE

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi government schools will remain closed on Saturday to prepare for the MCD polls, a circular from Delhi government's Directorate of Education (DoE) has said.

"All heads of government schools of Directorate of Education are hereby informed that December 3 (Saturday) is to be declared a holiday in schools on account of polling preparations of Delhi MCD elections 2022," the DoE circular issued on Friday said.

According to the circular, the DoE has informed the heads of schools that classes will be held on December 10 (second Saturday) to compensate for the holiday.

"The Heads of Schools are directed to disseminate this information among students, staff members, SMC members and parents," the DoE circular said.

The civic polls, spanning 250 wards, are due on December 4. The votes will be counted on December 7.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 22:37 IST

