Current Affairs » News
Police in Haryana's Hansi develop mobile app to track criminals

Police in Hansi in Haryana have developed a mobile application to keep track of criminals and people accused in different cases, an official spokesperson said

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Police in Hansi in Haryana have developed a mobile application to keep track of criminals and people accused in different cases, an official spokesperson said.

The app -- 'Criminal Monitoring System' -- is the first such attempt in the state to monitor and track an accused, the spokesperson said.

Information about the accused and their crimes have been updated in the app, developed by police personnel in Hansi, he said.

"Along with this, if a criminal is released from jail on parole, the police will immediately be notified. After this, police personnel will be able to get instant updates on that particular criminal on the app," he said.

The application was launched by Superintendent of Police (Hansi) Nitika Gehlot.

She said the app would be installed on the phones of all police personnel to enable them keep a close watch on the activities of criminals in their respective areas.

"The app's main objective is to ensure that complete information about a criminal can be obtained whenever they come out of jail. Criminals often come out of jail and commit the same type of crimes. They work to create pressure in the society and an atmosphere of panic.

"This application will help criminal incidents," said the spokesperson.

This app categorises the criminals under three separate sections -- 'red', 'yellow' and 'green'.

"Criminals forming new gangs, history sheeters and those involved in hard crimes have been kept in the 'red' category. Criminals involved in loot, dacoity and the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act are categorised in 'yellow'.

Those involved in gambling and liquor smuggling have been kept in the 'green' category," the police spokesperson said.

At present, the data on 55 criminals has been updated in the app, he said.

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 21:56 IST

