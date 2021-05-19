JUST IN
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Daily death toll crosses 4,500-mark
Business Standard

Delhi govt to form special task force to protect children from 3rd wave: CM

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that the Delhi government will form a special task force to protect children from the third wave of COVID-19.

Coronavirus | Delhi government

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

He said the decision was taken at a meeting with officials.

"If the third wave of COVID comes, then we have to be prepared in advance to fight it. In a meeting with the officials today took some important decisions. To create special task force to protect children from the third wave, better management of adequate beds, oxygen and essential medicines than last time," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

First Published: Wed, May 19 2021. 14:52 IST

