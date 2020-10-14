Delhi govt to frame policy for coaching institutes; lay down norms for fees

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi government is in the process of formulating a policy for regulation of private coaching centres functioning in the capital and frame guidelines with respect to basic facilities, fee and safety measures, according to officials.

Noting that private coaching centres are running a parallel education system and are still out of the ambit of any regulation and running without any statutory compliances leading to serious hazards to students, the government has asked institutes with enrolment of more than 20 students to register themselves with the Directorate of Education (DoE).

The government also proposes to collect the data of such institutes and details of their infrastructure, land area, basic facilities, fee structure, safety standards etc.

"Private coaching institutes and centres, imparting pre-admission coaching to students for admission into medical and engineering or any other professional courses or pre-examination coaching for securing government or private job through written or oral examination conducted by any agency of the government or a private establishment, or coaching and tuition of any subject taught at secondary or senior secondary school examination level, are growing rapidly in Delhi," said Yogesh Pal Singh, Delhi's Assistant Director of Education.

"The students from all over India come in the city for preparation of such examination and seek admission in private coaching centres. These institutions are running a parallel education system and are still out of the ambit of any regulation and running without any statutory compliances leading to serious hazards to students," he added.

Singh pointed out that a tragic fire incident at a coaching centre in Gujarat's Surat, which claimed lives of 22 students, has drawn the attention of the government to formulate guidelines for such private coaching institutions and centres with respect to basic facilities, fee and safety measures etc.

"It has also come to the notice of the government about some events of cheating and fraud on the part of some private coaching centres which remain unattended due to lack of regulation in this field. The government is very much concerned to safeguard the interest of such students already enrolled or desirous to enroll into such coaching institutes in Delhi.

"Therefore, it is felt that there is an urgent need to regulate the functioning of education provided by such coaching institute and centres within jurisdiction of Delhi," Singh said.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had in February this year categorised the coaching centres (for more than 20 students) as educational building in building bye-laws.

"For the purpose of framing policy for regulation of such private coaching centres, the Directorate of Education, proposes to collect the data of these and details of their infrastructure, land area, basic facilities, fee structure, safety standards etc. available with them.

"Therefore, general public, societies, trusts, agencies, organisations, individuals running private coaching institutes or centres in Delhi having the enrolment of more than 20 students are hereby directed to register themselves with the Directorate of Education and furnish the requisite information in prescribed proforma till October 15," Singh added.

First Published: Wed, October 14 2020. 15:42 IST

