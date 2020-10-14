Private hospitals request WB govt to lower GST on COVID-19 test kits

-
ALSO READ
Doctors warn Mamata of massive Covid-19 spike in Bengal post Durga puja
PM to address people of Bengal on the occasion of Durga Puja: Vijayvargiya
Covid-19: Cuttack okays community Durga puja; social distancing norms must
Cultural programmes with 150 people allowed during Durga Puja: Mamata
Pandemic protocol should not be violated during Durga Puja: Mamata
-
Private hospitals in the city
have welcomed the state government's decision to reduce the cost of COVID-19 test from Rs 2,250 to Rs 1,500 as well as fixing rates for ambulance services.
They have requested the state government to consider lowering the GST on COVID-19 test kits.
"As the state government caps the cost of COVID test at Rs 1,500, we will be implementing it as per the directive, given that these are pandemic times. However, we would also like to present our case before the government to reconsider the rate as this is not financially viable for us, taking into account the cost of reagent, test kit and infrastructure.
"Contrary to popular belief, private hospitals have been suffering losses for the last eight months, and this will further affect our condition," Group CEO, AMRI Hospitals Rupak Barua said.
Sudipta Mitra, the chief executive of Peerless Hospital when contacted told PTI, "Yes, we will definitely go by what the state government has decided. We will follow it on humanitarian grounds as we think it's our social responsibility. But we will also request the government to consider lowering the GST on the kits required to conduct the COVID-19 tests just like what has been done for the PPE kits."
Senior physician Dr Syamasis Bandyopadhyay of the Apollo Hospital said that during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic people should consider this as their responsibility towards society.
"There is no option of creating any controversy with this initiative of the state government. We welcome this move. But simultaneously people have to abide by the health protocol and follow precautionary measures to keep the disease at bay," Dr Bandyopadhyay said.
The state Cabinet on Monday brought down the rate of COVID-19 tests at private sector from Rs 2,250 to Rs 1,500 apprehending a surge in the contagion in the coming weeks when the state will witness Durga Puja festivals.
The West Bengal Clinical Regulatory Commission, following a request from the state government fixed Rs 3,000 as ambulance charges for transportation of the COVID-19 patients considering the distance of transportation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU