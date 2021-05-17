Delhi has less than a day's stock of Covaxin for 45-plus age group: AAP MLA

-
ALSO READ
Delhi to shut Covaxin jab centres for 18-plus if stocks not refilled: AAP
No Covaxin jab for 18-44 age group from May 13 in Delhi: AAP MLA Atishi
Covaxin stock runs out for 18-44 age group, 125 centres to be shut: AAP MLA
Covid-19: Over 123,000 people vaccinated in Delhi on May 13, says AAP MLA
Delhi-NCR at bottom among top 8 cities on health infra parameters: Report
-
AAP MLA Atishi said on Monday that Delhi has less than a day's stock of Covaxin left for the 45 plus age group and they will have to temporarily shut down centres administering it.
The centres administering Covaxin to the 18-44 age group have been closed.
While issuing the vaccination bulletin, Atishi said that Delhi also started walk-in vaccinations for 45-plus, healthcare workers and frontline workers from Monday.
There are many people who don't have smartphones and can't register online, she said, adding that there were 97 schools where such centres have been opened.
"We will have five days stock of Covishield, but less than a day's stock of Covaxin for 45 plus age group after today's vaccination," she said.
Atishi said they have only four days of Covishield left for the 18-44 age group.
"We urge the Centre to supply us vaccines for the 18-44 age group since the new strain of coronavirus is affecting the young people," she said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU