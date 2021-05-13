Delhi HC grants anticipatory bail to journalist Varun Hiremath in rape case

-
ALSO READ
Toolkit case: Shantanu Muluk files anticipatory bail plea in Delhi court
Religare scam: Anticipatory bail plea of former director dismissed
Shekhar Gupta: Yogi soars, UP sinks
Toolkit case: Lawyer, green activist move Bombay HC for transit bail
SC extends Arnab's interim bail, says criminal law can't be used as weapon
-
The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to a Mumbai-based TV journalist in a rape case lodged against him by a 22-year-old woman.
Justice Mukta Gupta granted the relief to journalist Varun Hiremath and disposed of his plea for anticipatory bail.
The journalist had approached the high court after his anticipatory bail plea was dismissed by a trial court here on March 12.
The complainant has alleged that she was raped by Hiremath (28) at a five-star hotel in Chanakyapuri on February 20.
The counsel for the accused had claimed before the trial court that there was a history of sexual relationship between the complainant and the journalist.
The trial court, while rejecting the journalist's anticipatory bail plea, had said consent cannot be implied from the complainant's previous experiences with the accused and if the woman stated in her evidence before the court that she did not consent, the court shall presume that she did not.
The accused's counsel had also highlighted WhatsApp and Instagram chats between the complainant and the accused before the trial court "in order to show the love and passion between them".
On the basis of the woman's complaint, an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (punishment for rape), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) was registered at the Chanakyapuri police station here.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU