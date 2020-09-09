Puducherry coronavirus update: 10 more die of Covid, toll mounts to 347

-
Five women and as many men
succumbed to COVID-19 in Puducherry on Wednesday while 341 more people contracted the virus, pushing the tally of infections to 18,084.
A release from Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said 341 new cases were reported at the end of testing of 2,560.
The Director said nine out of the total deaths on Wednesday occurred in Puducherry and remaining one was reported from Karaikal region.
Of the total 18,084 cases, 4,770 were active while 12,967 patients recovered and discharged so far.
The total number of fatalities climbed to 347 with 10 related fatalities.
Kumar said 386 patients were discharged during last 24 hours.
As many as 88,060 samples were tested so far and it was found that 67,745 out of them tested negative.
Results of examination of remaining samples was awaited, he said.
Of the total new cases, Puducherry region accounted for 302 followed by Yanam 22, Mahe 15 and Karaikal two.
The deceased were in the age group ranging between 32 and 83 years and most of them had co-morbidities.
The Director said the fatality and recovery rates were 1.92 percent and 71.70 percent respectively.
