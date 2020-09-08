JUST IN
Business Standard

Delhi: Kejriwal launches online system to file consumer complaints

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched an online system for filing complaints in consumer courts and said it will prove to be a milestone especially during the Covid-19 pandemic

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during an interaction with traders in New Delhi.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched an online system for filing complaints in consumer courts and said it will prove to be a milestone especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said consumers will now be able to file complaints from their homes any time and make payments online.

"It will prove to be an important step in the times of COVID-19... We have already been asking people to stay home," the chief minister said.

"I have been told that Delhi is perhaps the first state to start this kind of a facility. It will prove to be a milestone and set an example for other states to follow," he said.

Kejriwal said around 7,000 consumer cases in the state commission and more than 8,000 such cases in the district courts here were pending.

"I hope that these cases are settled soon," he said.

First Published: Tue, September 08 2020. 17:31 IST

