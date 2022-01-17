Delhi L-G, police officials review measures to prevent crime against women

Lieutenant Governor on Monday, during a review meeting with senior officials, stressed on timely completion of investigation of cases related to crime against women and children.

Baijal along with Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, the additional chief secretary (home department) and other senior officers reviewed the status of measures taken to prevent crime against women.

Taking to Twitter, the lieutenant governor (L-G) said,"Appreciated various measures taken by to prevent crime against women including SAFE CITY project, Project ABHAYA and SASHAKTI program of imparting self-defence training & awareness initiatives like Nazuk and Nirbhik."



Emphasis was laid on timely completion of investigation of cases pertaining to crime against women and children and enhancing the conviction rate to create exemplary and deterrent effect of law, Baijal tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)