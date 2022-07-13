JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Maha: 7-year-old girl found infected with Zika virus in Palghar district

CBI arrests businessman Ajay Ramesh Nawandar in DHFL bank fraud case
Business Standard

Delhi logs 490 new Covid cases, 3 deaths in a day; positivity rate at 3.16%

Delhi logged 490 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.16 per cent while three more people succumbed to the viral disease in a day, according to data shared by the health department here.

Topics
Delhi | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo by Viktor Forgacs on Unsplash
Photo by Viktor Forgacs on Unsplash

Delhi logged 490 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.16 per cent while three more people succumbed to the viral disease in a day, according to data shared by the health department here.

The infection tally in the city has risen to 19,41,905 while the death toll has reached 26,288.

The fresh infections were detected out of 15,495 COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, July 13 2022. 19:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU