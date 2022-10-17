JUST IN
Business Standard

Delhi logs 61 new Covid-19 cases in a day; positivity rate rises to 3.61%

Delhi on Monday recorded 61 fresh Covid cases with an increased positivity rate of 3.61 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department here

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

coronavirus
Photo: PTI

Delhi on Monday recorded 61 fresh Covid cases with an increased positivity rate of 3.61 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department here.

No new fatality due to the viral disease was reported.

With these new cases, the national capital's Covid case tally has climbed to 20,04,963 while the death toll stands at 26,506, the department said in its latest bulletin.

The new cases were detected from 1,689 tests conducted the previous day, it said.

Delhi on Sunday recorded 115 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 1.59 per cent. On Saturday, it saw 135 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.12 per cent. The day before, the city reported 112 cases with a positivity rate of 1.75 per cent.

Delhi on Thursday logged 130 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.84 per cent. The city government did not issue a bulletin on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, it reported 97 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.41 per cent along with one fatality.

The number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 429, the latest bulletin said, adding that a total of 329 patients are under home isolation.

Of the 8,819 beds reserved for Covid patients in various city hospitals, 44 are occupied, it said. There are 49 coronavirus containment zones in Delhi.

The number of daily cases in Delhi touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic. The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 23:01 IST

