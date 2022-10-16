JUST IN
Delhi becoming crime capital, need to maintain public order: Sisodia to LG
In a first, Home Minister Amit Shah releases MBBS textbooks in Hindi
Suspension of senior doctor by Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav evokes outcry
3 more students of Kota's coaching institute test positive for hepatitis
Maharashtra sees 440 new Covid-19 cases, one death; active tally at 2,820
Major fire rages in godown complex in Thane, no report of injuries as yet
Gwalior Airport to get a new terminal building with world-class facilities
Mumbai sees 167 new Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally at 1,138
1st indigenously manufactured aluminium freight train rake inducted in Rlys
Actress Vaishali Takkar of 'Sasural Simar Ka' dies at 29, suicide suspected
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Delhi becoming crime capital, need to maintain public order: Sisodia to LG
Business Standard

Delhi reports 115 fresh Covid-19 cases; active tally stands at 478

Delhi on Sunday recorded 115 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 1.59 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department here

Topics
Delhi | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Mask rule back, concerns rise as coronavirus cases spike in India

Delhi on Sunday recorded 115 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 1.59 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department here.

No new fatality was reported due to the viral disease.

With these new cases, the capital's Covid tally has climbed to 20,04,902 while the death toll stands at 26,506, the department said in its latest bulletin.

The new cases were detected from 7,243 tests conducted the previous day, it said. Delhi on Saturday recorded 135 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.12 per cent. On Friday, it saw 112 new cases with a positivity rate of 1.75 per cent.

On Thursday, the city recorded 130 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.84 per cent.

The city government did not issue a bulletin on Wednesday.

Delhi on Tuesday logged 97 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.41 per cent along with one fatality.

On Monday, the city had recorded 67 Covid cases with the positivity rate rising to 3.1 per cent.

The number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 478, the latest bulletin said, adding that a total of 329 patients are under home isolation.

Of the 8,819 beds reserved for Covid patients in various city hospitals, 45 are occupied, it said.

There are 49 coronavirus containment zones in Delhi, according to the bulletin.

The number of daily cases in Delhi touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi

First Published: Sun, October 16 2022. 23:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU