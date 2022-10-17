JUST IN
Covid-19: China locks down almost 1 mlillion people near iPhone factory
Business Standard

Maharashtra: Thane logs 64 new Covid-19 cases; active tally reaches 507

Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 64 new COVID-19 cases, raising its infection count to 7,45,995, a health official said on Monday.

Topics
Maharashtra | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test amid the surge in coronavirus cases, in Jammu.

Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 64 new COVID-19 cases, raising its infection count to 7,45,995, a health official said on Monday.

With the addition of the latest numbers on Sunday, the active COVID-19 cases tally in the district, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, has gone up to 507 as compared to 488 the previous day, he said.

No fatality was reported in the district on Sunday and the death toll remained unchanged at 11,962, he said.

The recovery count stood at 7,34,190, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 10:02 IST

