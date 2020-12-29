Harsh Vardhan nominated to board of Gavi, the vaccine alliance

India's Health Minister Dr has been nominated by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance) as a member of its Board.

He will be representing the South East Area Regional Office (SEARO) constituency on the GAVI Board. The seat is currently held by Myint Htwe of Myanmar. will be representing India from January 1, 2021 until December 31, 2023.

The Board normally meets twice a year in June and November or December and holds an annual retreat, normally in March or April. All these meetings are normally attended in person.

The GAVI Board is responsible for strategic direction and policy-making, oversees the operations of the Vaccine Alliance and monitors programme implementation.

With membership drawn from a range of partner organisations, as well as experts from the private sector, the Board provides a forum for balanced strategic decision making, innovation and partner collaboration.

GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance as part of its mission to save lives, reduce poverty and protect the world against the threat of epidemics, has helped vaccinate more than 822 million children in the world's poorest countries, preventing more than 14 million future deaths. Dr Ngozi Okonjo-lweala presently serves as Chair of the GAVI Alliance Board.

--IANS

aka/vd