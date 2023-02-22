JUST IN
Russia-Ukraine war cost world economy $1.6 trn in 2022, says study
Business Standard

Delhi Mayoral polls: Voting underway in MCD House amid heavy security

After three abortive attempts to elect mayor for the national capital, the voting process for the MCD mayoral poll on Wednesday began in the House amid heavy security.

Topics
MCD | Delhi | Elections

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Delhi elections, Delhi mayor elections
Photo: ANI Twitter

The security has been deployed inside the MCD premises and the Civic Centre area in Delhi.

BJP MP from New Delhi Constituency Meenakshi Lekhi was the first one to cast her vote. She was followed by other MPs like Sanjay Singh, Hansraj Hans, and Ramesh Bidhuri.

After the voting process for MPs and MLAs concluded, the names of the councillors were being read out to cast the vote. The order of ward numbers of the councillors is being followed in the House to cast vote.

MLAs Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, Jarnail Singh, Gulab Singh, Dinesh Kumar Mohania, and Atishi have cast their votes as well.

The presiding officer has asked all the councillors to leave their mobile phones and pens on the table at the House before casting their vote in the secret ballot.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named Rekha Gupta and Kamal Bagdi as its candidates for elections to the posts of Mayor and deputy mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

--IANS

avr/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 13:11 IST

