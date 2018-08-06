Delhi Metro Pink Line: All the details about the 'corridor for shoppers'

The South Campus-Lajpat Nagar section of the Delhi Metro's Pink Line inaugurated today
The Metro service on the Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus -Lajpat Nagar section of phase III of the Delhi Metro network opened on Monday, August 6. The 8.10 km-long stretch has interchanging facilities at INA (with Yellow Line) and Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line). The service began for passengers at 1 pm.
The metro service was flagged off by Union minister Hardeep Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri jointly inaugurated it at the Metro Bhawan. The new stations are -- Sir Vishveshariah Moti Bagh, Bhikhaji Cama Place, Sarojini Nagar, INA, South Extension and Lajpat Nagar. Only Sir Vishveshariah Moti Bagh station is elevated, and the rest all are underground.
Linking four major shopping destinations in the city
The stretch is named ”corridor for shoppers” as it will be connecting four major markets of the city Sarojini Nagar, INA, South Extension and Lajpat Nagar (Central Market). This one stretch of the network will also cut travel time for commuters by up to 20 minutes.
Proud moment for Delhiites
This stretch is part of the 59 km-long Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor (Pink Line) which falls under the Phase-III network of the DMRC. A total of 23 trains will be put into service, with a frequency of 5 minutes and 12 seconds during peak hours and 5 minutes and 45 seconds during non-peak hours, the senior official said.
Metro network in the city expands to 296 Km through 214 stations
The operational span of the Pink Line from Majlis Park to Lajpat Nagar will become 29.66 km and the entire operational span of the DMRC will reach 296 km with 214 stations.T he travel time between INA and Rajouri Garden stations would reduce from 40 minutes to 23 minutes; Lajpat Nagar-Rajouri Garden stations from 45 to 28 minutes and Lajpat Nagar and Netaji Subhas Place (Red Line) from 47 minutes to 39 minutes.
