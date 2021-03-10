Delhi Police arrests two more persons in Jan 26 Red Fort violence case

-
The Delhi Police has arrested two more persons in connection with the January 26 Red Fort violence case.
The accused has been identified as Maninderjit Singh, a Dutch national settled in Birmingham, UK and Khempreet Singh.
According to the crime branch, Maninderjit Singh was arrested at IGI Airport while trying to flee from India on forged travel documents, feeling pressurised and anticipating his arrest in the violence case.
The police said that the accused Khempreet Singh assaulted the police personnel on duty inside the Red Fort premises.
"Accused Maninderjit Singh was involved in Red Fort violence Case and video footages have shown the presence of accused alongside the unlawfully assembled unruly riotous mob at Red Fort. The presence of the accused at Red Fort is also established through electronic evidence. He was absconding and willfully evading his arrest," the police said.
Maninderjit Singh was produced before the Court and has been sent into 4-day police remand.
The police said another accused Khempreet was also actively involved in the Red Fort violence.
"During the analysis of videos available on the case record, he along with accused his other associates and was seen carrying a spear in his hand and assaulting the police personnel on duty. On the basis of the electronic surveillance, Khempreet was arrested on March 9," the police added.
During the investigation, Khempreet disclosed that on January 26, he along with his associates joined the unruly mob from Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar and finally reached the Red Fort after breaching the barricades at Burari and Chatta Rail.
Khempreet will be produced before the Court today.
On Republic Day, protestors did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police, and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.
Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
