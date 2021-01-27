A day after Delhi violence: Tractor rally chaos, reactions in pictures

Traffic continued to remain affected at ITO on Wednesday due to a protest called by retired Delhi Police personnel against the violence which broke out during the farmers' tractor parade in the city. The protesters are demanding proper action against the people who were involved in the violence. According to the Delhi Traffic Police, the road going towards Connaught Place from Minto Road is closed and the road leading towards India Gate from ITO has also been closed.

A plea was filed on Wednesday in the Supreme Court seeking setting up of a commission, headed by a retired apex court judge, to inquire the violence during the protesting farmers' tractor rally in the capital on the Republic Day. The plea has also sought direction to the concerned authority to lodge First Information Report (FIR) under relevant penal provisions against the individuals or organisations responsible for the violence and causing dishonour of the National Flag on January 26.

At the end of the day, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella organisation, called off the parade and appealed to all participants to return to their respective protest sites.The SKM said the movement would continue peacefully and further steps would be discussed and decided upon soon. Most farmer leaders of the 41-member SKM, which has been spearheading the agitation, were not present to control the situation when the protestors had a free run of the central part of the city. Samkyukta Kisan Morcha, has called a meeting later on Wednesday to discuss the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor parade in the capital.

Four districts of Uttarakhand have been put on high alert in the wake of the violent incidents in Delhi during tractor march by farmers on Republic Day, said Director General of Police Ashok Kumar on Tuesday, according to ANI. "After the incident in Delhi, an alert has been issued in the four plain districts of Uttrakhand. Special instructions have been given to maintaining strict vigilance in Udham Singh Nagar district," informed the DGP.

Almost half of the policemen injured in the farmers' violence on Tuesday were at the Red Fort where several police personnel fell or jumped tens of feet down a wall after being pushed to the edge by a marauding mob. As many as 41 policemen suffered injuries at the Red Fort, a senior police officer said. Protesting farmers violated the conditions pre-agreed for their tractor parade, indulged in violence and vandalism, leaving 86 police personnel injured, the Delhi Police said.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor