A day after Delhi violence: Tractor rally chaos, reactions in pictures

86 police personnel injured in clashes
Almost half of the policemen injured in the farmers' violence on Tuesday were at the Red Fort where several police personnel fell or jumped tens of feet down a wall after being pushed to the edge by a marauding mob. As many as 41 policemen suffered injuries at the Red Fort, a senior police officer said. Protesting farmers violated the conditions pre-agreed for their tractor parade, indulged in violence and vandalism, leaving 86 police personnel injured, the Delhi Police said.
Chaotic scenes for hours
Thousands of protesting farmers who reached ITO from the Ghazipur border clashed with police. Many of them driving tractors reached the Red Fort and entered the monument.
Delhi Police detain 200 people
Delhi Police has detained 200 people in connection with the violence that broke out in various parts of Delhi during the farmers' tractor rally on Tuesday. In a statement, the Delhi Police on Wednesday said that the "detained persons will be arrested soon."A total of 22 FIRs have been registered regarding the violence in which over 300 police personnel were injured, ANI reported.
Farmer dies after his tractor overturned at ITO
Police said the details about the deceased were yet to be gathered.The farmers draped the body in the tri-colour and kept it at the ITO crossing, not allowing the police to send it for post-mortem.
High alert in Uttarakhand
Four districts of Uttarakhand have been put on high alert in the wake of the violent incidents in Delhi during tractor march by farmers on Republic Day, said Director General of Police Ashok Kumar on Tuesday, according to ANI. "After the incident in Delhi, an alert has been issued in the four plain districts of Uttrakhand. Special instructions have been given to maintaining strict vigilance in Udham Singh Nagar district," informed the DGP.
Foot march to Parliament on February 1
The protesting farmers have also announced a foot march to Parliament on February 1, when the annual Budget is presented, to press for their demands including a repeal of the three new agriculture laws.
Post violence, Lal Quila metro station closed, entry to Jama Masjid station restricted
A day after violence broke out during the farmers' tractor parade in the national capital, Delhi Metro authorities on Wednesday shut the Lal Quila station and restricted entry to the Jama Masjid station amid heavy security deployment at the Red Fort. A large number of metro stations in central, north and west Delhi areas, including Lal Quila, ITO, Jama Masjid,Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, were shut on Tuesday soon after the tractor parade had taken a violent turn.
Samyukt Kisan Morcha deny role
At the end of the day, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella organisation, called off the parade and appealed to all participants to return to their respective protest sites.The SKM said the movement would continue peacefully and further steps would be discussed and decided upon soon. Most farmer leaders of the 41-member SKM, which has been spearheading the agitation, were not present to control the situation when the protestors had a free run of the central part of the city. Samkyukta Kisan Morcha, has called a meeting later on Wednesday to discuss the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor parade in the national capital.
Plea in SC seeks inquiry commission to look into farmer violence
A plea was filed on Wednesday in the Supreme Court seeking setting up of a commission, headed by a retired apex court judge, to inquire the violence during the protesting farmers' tractor rally in the national capital on the Republic Day. The plea has also sought direction to the concerned authority to lodge First Information Report (FIR) under relevant penal provisions against the individuals or organisations responsible for the violence and causing dishonour of the National Flag on January 26.
Traffic remains affected at ITO, several roads closed
Traffic continued to remain affected at ITO on Wednesday due to a protest called by retired Delhi Police personnel against the violence which broke out during the farmers' tractor parade in the city. The protesters are demanding proper action against the people who were involved in the violence. According to the Delhi Traffic Police, the road going towards Connaught Place from Minto Road is closed and the road leading towards India Gate from ITO has also been closed.
