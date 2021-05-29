Delhi receives 48,000 Covaxin doses for people above 45 yrs: Atishi

-
Delhi received over 48,000 doses of Covaxin for the 45 plus age group on Saturday, and it will mostly be used for administering second doses since the quantity is less, AAP MLA Atishi said.
Delhi also received over 83,000 doses of Covishield on Friday, she said.
Till May 28, there were no Covaxin doses available for any age group in Delhi.
Issuing the vaccination bulletin, she said,"We received over 48,000 doses of Covaxin on Friday from the Centre for the 45 plus people, healthcare and frontline workers.
"Since the quantity is less, they will mostly be used to inoculate those who have received the first dose of the vaccine."
While the vaccination of the 18-44 years age group remained suspended for the sixth day, she alleged that the Delhi government was not receiving the vaccines while the private hospitals were inoculating those in this age group by charging exorbitant rates.
"How is it that private hospitals have vaccines and they are charging anywhere between Rs 900 to even Rs 1,400 for a single dose of vaccine? We urge the Centre to supply vaccines for this age group.
"As we begin the unlock process, these will be the people who will be stepping out after offices reopen. They need to be vaccinated," she said.
Atishi also questioned the Centre over not approving Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
"Why has Centre not approved Pfizer and Moderna vaccines? Their manufacturing can also be done in India. Our country is considered the vaccine capital. Why are we dependent on two companies when they have said that they do not have the manufacturing capacity for producing vaccines that can be used to inoculate the entire country?" she said.
