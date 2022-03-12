Delhi records 161 Covid cases, one death; positivity rate 0.44%

-
Delhi on Saturday reported 161 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.44 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,62,802, while the death toll rose to 26,141.
The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 36,731, it said.
Delhi had on Friday recorded 174 cases with a positivity rate of 0.45 per cent, and zero death.
On March 5, 6 and 10 also, the city had recorded zero fatality count.
The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.
Amid decline in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the number of patients under home isolation here has significantly fallen in the last few weeks.
The total number home isolation cases as on February 1 had stood at 12,312, and on March 12, it dipped to 586.
The number of containment zones, which was also slowly falling in this period, came down to 3,516 on March 12, according to official figures shared by the health department.
The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was largely due to the Omicron variant of the virus which is highly transmissible.
There are 10,579 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 95 (0.9 per cent) of them were occupied, according to the latest bulletin.
