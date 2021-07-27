Delhi reports 77 new coronavirus cases, two deaths; positivity rate 0.07%

-
-
The national capital reported 77 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus and two deaths due to the infection on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.11 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.
With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbs to 14,36,026. Of this, over 14.10 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.
The death toll now stands at 25,046.
On Monday, the city had reported 39 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent and one death due to the infection.
On Sunday, the capital logged 66 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent and two deaths.
On Saturday, it registered 66 cases of COVID-19 with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent and no death linked to the disease.
