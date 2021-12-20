Delhi reports 91 new Covid cases, positivity rate increases to 0.20%

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka receives 2 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines
EU likely to decide on Moderna Covid shot for kids next week
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
Oxford study says mixing Covid-19 vaccines gives robust protection
Sanofi to invest 400 million euros in mRNA vaccines development
-
The national capital on Monday reported 91 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths, while the positivity rate increased to 0.20 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
With this, the number of Covid cases in Delhi has reached 14,42,288. Over 14.16 lakh patients have recovered from the disease, the bulletin stated.
The death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 25,101, it said.
Three deaths due to the viral disease have been recorded in December so far in Delhi. Seven deaths were reported in November, four in October and five in September.
On Sunday, the city had reported 107 COVID-19 cases, its highest daily rise since June 25, and one death with a positivity rate of 0.17 per cent.
On June 25, Delhi had logged 115 cases and four deaths.
The city had reported 86 cases on Saturday and 69 on Friday with a positivity rate of 0.13 per cent and 0.12 per cent, respectively.
A total of 46,193 Covid tests, including 43,971 RT-PCR tests, were conducted in the city the previous day, Monday's bulletin stated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU