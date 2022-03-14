Delhi riots: Former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan gets bail

-
ALSO READ
2020 Delhi riots: Court reserves order on Umar Khalid's bail plea
HC issues notice to Delhi police on Sharjeel's bail plea in sedition case
Delhi riots: Hearing in Umar Khalid's bail plea adjourned to October 9
I congratulate Delhi Police for its investigation of Delhi riots: Amit Shah
Kazakhstan to conduct large-scale investigation into causes of mass riots
-
A court here on Monday granted bail to former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan in a case related to the alleged larger conspiracy in the 2022 Delhi riots.
Ishrat Jahan was allowed bail by Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat, who have reserved his order last month after hearing the submissions.
She was arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell on February 26, 2020, and was charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Indian Penal Code, tnhe Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, and the Arms Act.
During the last hearing, advocate Pradeep Teotia appeared for Ishrat Jahan and Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad appeared for the government.
Ishrat Jahan's counsel, in the last hearing, had argued that she has been a lawyer and a young political person.
"She has a brilliant acumen. I was victorious from a ward where Muslims were less in number. Both the sects had given the vote to her. No Muslim had even won from the said ward." Teotia argued.
Further, he argued that she was a popular lady, saying they have no "single iota of evidence" regarding her involvement in the conspiracy.
As per the prosecution, Ishrat Jahan was in touch with other accused with whom she had no connection and the same was only to further the object of conspiracy to commit riots.
Police had stated that Ishrat Jahan was protesting against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the Khureji Khas area on February 26, and "instigated" the large crowd to stay put after the police asked them to vacate the road. The police claimed that due to her instigation, the crowd pelted stones on security personnel.
Earlier, in 2020, in a bail plea, she had stated symptoms of Covid-19 and has been advised to remain in seven-day home isolation before testing could be done.
--IANS
jw/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU