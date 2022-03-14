Delhi riots: Former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan gets bail

A court here on Monday granted bail to former councillor in a case related to the alleged larger conspiracy in the 2022 riots.

was allowed bail by Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat, who have reserved his order last month after hearing the submissions.

She was arrested by Police Special Cell on February 26, 2020, and was charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Indian Penal Code, tnhe Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, and the Arms Act.

During the last hearing, advocate Pradeep Teotia appeared for and Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad appeared for the government.

Ishrat Jahan's counsel, in the last hearing, had argued that she has been a lawyer and a young political person.

"She has a brilliant acumen. I was victorious from a ward where Muslims were less in number. Both the sects had given the vote to her. No Muslim had even won from the said ward." Teotia argued.

Further, he argued that she was a popular lady, saying they have no "single iota of evidence" regarding her involvement in the conspiracy.

As per the prosecution, Ishrat Jahan was in touch with other accused with whom she had no connection and the same was only to further the object of conspiracy to commit riots.

Police had stated that Ishrat Jahan was protesting against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the Khureji Khas area on February 26, and "instigated" the large crowd to stay put after the police asked them to vacate the road. The police claimed that due to her instigation, the crowd pelted stones on security personnel.

Earlier, in 2020, in a bail plea, she had stated symptoms of Covid-19 and has been advised to remain in seven-day home isolation before testing could be done.

