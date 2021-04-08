Delhi's daily covid-19 tally breaches 7000-mark for first time this year

-
Delhi recorded 7,437 fresh COVID-19 cases Thursday, the highest single-day surge this year, while24 more people died due to the coronavirus infection, taking the death tollto 11,157, according to the ciity's HealthDepartment.
The positivity rate also mounted to 8.1 per cent from 6.1 per cent the previous day, as the massive spike in cases witnessed over the past few weeks continues.
This is also the first time that over 7,000 cases have been reported in a day this year.
The daily case count for the past two days was also above 5,000.
The highest single-day spike in Delhi till date -- 8,593 cases -- was reported on November 11, while on November 19, the city recorded 131 COVID-19 deaths, the highest single-day fatality since the pandemic began.
On November 27, the city had recorded 5,482 cases and 6,224 cases on November 24 and 7,486 on November 18, as per official data.
A total of 91,770 tests, including 52,696 RT-PCR tests and 39,074 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.
The number of cumulative cases on Thursday stood at 6,98,005. Over 6.63 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.
As per the latest bulletin, 24 more people died due to the disease, taking the toll to 11,157.
The number of active cases rose to 23,181 from 19,455 a day before.
The number of people under home isolation increased to 11,367 from 10,048 on Wednesday while the number of containment zones mounted to 4,226 from 3,708 a day before, the bulletin said.
