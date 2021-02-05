Delhi's minimum temperature dips again, dry winds blow from Himalayas

-
Delhi's minimum temperature dropped to 6.8 degrees Celsius on Friday due to cold, dry winds blowing in from snow-laden western Himalayas, the India Meteorological Department said.
The city had recorded 2.1 mm rainfall on Thursday under the influenceof Western Disturbance which also led to widespread snowfall in the hilly region.
"Cold, dry winds from the mountains have started blowingtowards the plains, resulting in a dip in the minimum temperature," an IMD official said.
The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum of 6.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, on Friday as against 12.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday.
The maximum temperature on Thursday stood at 23.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.
The minimum temperature had settled at 10.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 6.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and5.3 degrees Celsius on Monday.
