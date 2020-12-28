Delhi's minimum temperature may dip to 3 degrees Celsius, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said in the morning of December 31, Delhi could witness a minimum of 3 degree Celsius temperature.

Kuldeep Shrivastava, Regional Head of IMD Delhi said, " condition will start in Delhi tomorrow and will continue till December 31. On the morning of December 31, Delhi could witness a minimum of 3 degrees Celsius temperature. From January 1, the temperature will rise in the national capital."

On December 28 the minimum temperatures have fallen by 1-2 degree Celsius over Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi and by 3 to 5 degree Celsius over Rajasthan during past 24 hours, according to the weather forecast department.

Churu has recorded the lowest minimum temperatures 0.6 degree Celsius at 8:30 am today. It is followed by Narnaul and Ludhiana having temperatures 1.6 degree Celsius and 2.1 degree Celsius respectively, said the meteorological department.

