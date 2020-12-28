Delhi's minimum temperature may dip to 3 degrees Celsius, says IMD

-
ALSO READ
Moderate fog in parts of Delhi, minimum temperature dips to 4 deg Celsius
Light rains, drizzle likely in some parts of Delhi, NCR, says IMD
At 3.9 degress C, Delhi records season's lowest minimum temperature: IMD
Met Department developing flood warning system for Bengaluru, Kolkata
Conditions favourable for monsoon withdrawal from second week of Sept: IMD
-
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said in the morning of December 31, Delhi could witness a minimum of 3 degree Celsius temperature.
Kuldeep Shrivastava, Regional Head of IMD Delhi said, "Cold wave condition will start in Delhi tomorrow and will continue till December 31. On the morning of December 31, Delhi could witness a minimum of 3 degrees Celsius temperature. From January 1, the temperature will rise in the national capital."
On December 28 the minimum temperatures have fallen by 1-2 degree Celsius over Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi and by 3 to 5 degree Celsius over Rajasthan during past 24 hours, according to the weather forecast department.
Churu has recorded the lowest minimum temperatures 0.6 degree Celsius at 8:30 am today. It is followed by Narnaul and Ludhiana having temperatures 1.6 degree Celsius and 2.1 degree Celsius respectively, said the meteorological department.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU