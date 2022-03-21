Delhi's peak power demand may surpass 8,000 MW this summer: BSES

-
ALSO READ
BSES Yamuna sets up its first EV charging station in Mayur Vihar
Delhi recorded highest ever peak power demand in November this year: BSES
Explain unauthorised construction at graveyard: Delhi HC to SDMC
Archery WC: Indian women's compound team in final, men lose in quarters
IIM Kozhikode wraps up summer placements with 6.4% rise in average stipend
-
The peak power demand in Delhi is expected to cross the 8,000 MW mark for the first time in the summer of 2022, the BSES said on Monday, asserting that its discoms are prepared to meet the record demand.
This is more than the all-time peak power demand of 7,409 MW recorded in 2019. During the summer of 2020, it had clocked 6,314 MW.
"After clocking 7,323 MW in 2021, Delhi's peak power demand during the summer of 2022 may cross the 8,000 MW mark for the first time. This expected peak power demand of around 8,200 MW is an increase of around 285 per cent over the 2,879 MW in 2002," the BSES said in a statement.
The peak power demand in BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) area of South and West Delhi, which had clocked 3,118 MW and 2,815 MW during the summers of 2021 and 2020 respectively, is expected to reach around 3,500 MW in the summer of 2022.
In BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) area of East and Central Delhi, the peak power demand, which had reached 1,656 MW and 1,439 MW during the summers of 2021 and 2020 respectively, is expected to touch around 1,800 MW this year.
The BSES said its power distribution companies are geared up to source adequate electricity to meet the power demand of over 18 million residents in South, West, East and Central Delhi.
These arrangements include long term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and banking arrangements with other states including Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Goa and Aunachal Pradesh, it said.
BSES discoms will get up to 690 MW (BRPL 440 MW, BYPL 250 MW) of power through banking arrangements, according to the statement.
It said BSES discoms have invested substantial resources to strengthen the network. A large part of the augmentation, which is necessary to carry the additional power load during summer months, has already been undertaken, the BSES statement read.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU