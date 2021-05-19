Delhi sees 3,846 new Covid cases in a day; positivity rate drops to 5.78%

-
ALSO READ
230 ICU, 842 non-ICU beds added in 33 pvt hospitals, says Satyendar Jain
Cannot be at ease till positivity rate drops below 5 pc: Satyendar Jain
Stubble burning led to spike in Covid-19 deaths in Delhi: Satyendar Jain
Urged Centre to allow those above 18 to take Covid vaccine: Satyendar Jain
After defeating Covid, aim to clean Yamuna in next 3 yrs: Satyendar Jain
-
The national capital reported 3,846 new COVID-19 cases, its lowest daily spike since April 5, and 235 deaths on Wednesday, as the city's positivity rate dipped to 5.78 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin.
While the number of fresh infections is low, it came from a relatively smaller number of tests -- 66,573 -- conducted on Tuesday.
This is the third day on the trot that the number of new cases has remained below 5,000.
The COVID-19 situation has been improving in Delhi with the number of cases and the positivity rate going down steadily in the past few days.
Medical experts have held the lockdown as the main factor behind the dip amid the second wave of the pandemic.
Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the situation in Delhi was improving at an appreciable rate, but "our target should be to bring down the positivity rate to two per cent".
At 5.78 per cent, the positivity rate is at its lowest since April 6, when it stood at 4.9 per cent. The number of new infections is also the lowest since April 5, when 3,548 people were diagnosed with the disease, according to the data issued by the city government.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU