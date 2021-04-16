Delhi sees record daily rise of 19,486 Covid-19 cases, 141 deaths

-
Delhi on Friday recorded the biggest single-day jump of 19,486 fresh COVID-19 cases and 141 deaths due to the disease, according to data shared by the health department.
This is the fifth record daily rise in cases in the national capital in the last six days.
The positivity rate fell marginally to 19.69 per cent from Thursday's 20.22 per cent, the highest so far.
With the fresh cases, the national capital's cumulative tally has risen to 8,03,623. The death toll stands at 11,793, according to the latest bulletin.
A total of 98,957 tests, including 64,939 RT-PCR tests and 34,018 rapid antigen tests, were conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.
So far, over 7.3 lakh patients have recovered in Delhi, it added.
The number of active cases in the city increased to 61,005 from 54,309 the day before, the bulletin stated.
The number of people under home isolation increased to 29,705 from 26,974 on Thursday, while that of containment zones mounted to 9,929 from 8,661 the day before, it said.
