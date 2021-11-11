Depression to cross coast between TN, AP around Chennai this evening: IMD

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone likely to form over Bay of Bengal, expected to hit coast on May 27
No heat wave conditions likely in next five days, says met department
Massive rainfall in Odisha, alert for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh too
Defying body clock associated with depression, lower wellbeing: Study
Low pressure area over Bay of Bengal to turn into depression: IMD
-
The depression over Bay of Bengal will cross the coast between north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh this evening and the city would witness "strong" winds up to 45 km, the weather office here said on Thursday.
Districts in northern Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Kancheepuram and Villpuram are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, S Balachandran said, even as the city and its suburbs received sharp showers all through the night.
The depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 21 kmph during past six hours and lay centred at 5.30 AM on Thursday over southwest Bay of Bengal, about 170 km east-southeast of Chennai and 170 km east of Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department said in a bulletin.
"It is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts around Chennai by the evening of today," it added.
As a result, Balachandran said, Chennai would witness "strong surface winds" ranging between 40-45 km, he told reporters.
"People should not venture out unnecessarily," he said.
Citing latest data, he said Tambaram (Chengalpet dt) received 232.9 mm, followed by Cholavaram (220 mm) and Ennore at 205 mm.
The system was being constantly monitored, he said in response to a question.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU